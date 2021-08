SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– There has been a major development in the fight against COVID-19. The Biden Administration released a plan to start offering a third shot of Pfizer or Moderna to all Americans beginning the third week of September.

Dr. Stephen Thomas, Upstate’s Director of the Institute for Global Health spoked to NewsChannel 9 about this quick turnaround, the difference between “third doses” and “booster shots”, and more questions about the vaccines.