CAMDEN, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY-TV)— The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Derrick O’Meara, Director of the Oneida County Child Advocacy Center, is reporting that a Camden man has been arrested for having sexual contact with an underage girl.

On Saturday, May 8th, Oneida County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant M. Bolton and Rome Police Department Detective Alex Sypniewski, both assigned to the Child Advocacy Center, arrested 27-year-old Derrick Scofield and charged him with the following: