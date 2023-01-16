UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A new food cupboard will be set up for patients in need at Upstate Family Health Center (UFHC) in collaboration with Mohawk Valley Community Action Agency (MVCAA).

On Tuesday, January 17, the cupboard will be unveiled and located inside the entrance of the Upstate Family Health Center at 1001 Noyes St. in Utica.

“Our mission here is building bridges to better healthcare by providing primary health services to individuals of all ages throughout the Mohawk Valley,” said Rich Williams, COO at UFHC. “Our staff does that by ensuring that patient needs come first. Sometimes that means providing food to patients who come to the Center hungry. We’re now able to offer limited food resources to patients in need until they are able to access food and groceries on their own from other sources.”

How food is made available for those in need has been recently changed by UFHC in Utica. To make the process more patient-friendly, the food cupboard is now at the entrance of the health center before entering the main waiting area.

The center says that patients can help themselves with food, which is in pre-packaged carry-away bags. The food contains options such as non-perishable protein, fruits, vegetables and grains.

By making these changes, UFHC says that this removes barriers such as filling out forms to gather personal information from patients to determine eligibility which ultimately might prevent some patients from getting food.

Staff will also have more time to help patients with other health-related needs.

Those who receive food at UFHC will also receive information about the following local food resources:

Rescue Mission of Utica

St. John’s Outreach

Community Food Pantry @ Rescue Mission

Utica Food Pantry

Salvation Army of Utica

OC Dept of Social Services

Along with the food cupboard, MVCAA will be offering a sock collection at UFHC for patients in need.

For more information, or to know how to donate food or socks, please contact Rich Williams at (315) 624-9473.