UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Do you have a new or gently used Halloween costume that could be used for good use? Upstate Family Health Center is collecting them for local children at their Utica and Rome locations.

“Many families in our community are struggling to make ends meet,” said Richard Williams, Chief Operating Officer of UFHC. “Unfortunately, Halloween costumes aren’t within their budget, so kids aren’t able to participate in Halloween festivities. We hate to see that happen, so we decided to hold a costume drive.”

People can drop off Halloween costumes, new or gently used from now until October 21 in Utica at 1001 Noyes Street or in Rome at W. Dominick Street.

If your child is in need of a Halloween costume, reach out to Upstate Family Health Center at 315-624-9473, email admin@ufhcinc.org or stop by their Utica or Rome location.