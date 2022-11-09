UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Cold winter months will be here before you know it, which means it’s time to think about bundling up!

A coat giveaway will be held at the Upstate Family Health Center in Utica on Thursday, November 10, at 10 a.m.

The Central Oneida County Volunteer Ambulance (COCVAC) is hosting the giveaway at 1001 Noyes St, in Utica to give jackets away to those in need for the winter months ahead.

Coats are first come first serve and anyone is eligible.

Upstate Family Health says men, women, children, and gender-neutral coats will be available.