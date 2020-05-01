Upstate farmers donate 34,000 pounds of food, milk, activities to NYC families

NEW YORK (WIVB) — Together, a number of Upstate New York farmers are donating 34,000 pounds of food, milk, and activities for kids to families in New York City.

“In addition to the unspeakable loss of life caused by the coronavirus pandemic, two additional devastating tragedies are unfolding during this crisis — a spike in hunger as the economic pain takes its toll, and the breakdown of our food supply chain,” said Sen. Jessica Ramos.

The Northeast Dairy Producers Association (NEDPA) says a truck packed with beef, vegetables, fruit, yogurt, crayons and coloring books left western New York on Wednesday.

After making a stop to pick up 1,700 gallons of milk in Rensselaer County, the truck arrived in Queens on Thursday.

Here are the donations that were taken to New York City:

300 pounds of beef donated by La Casa De Leche Farm (Livingston County) and the Northeast Dairy Producers Association.

donated by La Casa De Leche Farm (Livingston County) and the Northeast Dairy Producers Association. 1,700 gallons of milk donated by Dairy Farmers of America.

donated by Dairy Farmers of America. 20,000 apples equaling 5,700 pounds donated by Farm Fresh First, Inc., which markets NY apples from over 100 apple growers throughout the state.

donated by Farm Fresh First, Inc., which markets NY apples from over 100 apple growers throughout the state. 14,000 pounds of onions, 8,000 pounds of potatoes and 4,000 pounds of cabbage donated by Torrey Farms, Inc. (Genesee County) and the New York State Vegetable Growers Association.

donated by Torrey Farms, Inc. (Genesee County) and the New York State Vegetable Growers Association. 2,880 pounds of blueberry and vanilla parfait yogurt donated by Upstate Niagara Cooperative, Inc., a dairy cooperative located in Western NY.

donated by Upstate Niagara Cooperative, Inc., a dairy cooperative located in Western NY. 575 packs of Prang Crayons made with soybean oil donated by the New York Corn & Soybean Growers Association, along with coloring books sponsored by New York dairy farmers and donated through American Dairy Association North East.

Those items are being distributed in Senate District 13, where many areas are considered food deserts. Food deserts are places where grocery stores aren’t in close range, making it harder for people to get fresh food.

“Thanks to the passionate employees on our family farm and our dedicated truck drivers, we’re able to donate 26,000 pounds of vegetables to families in need, including onions that Senator Ramos helped us plant last year,” Maureen Torrey, co-owner of Torrey Farms, said. “This public health crisis has changed life as we know it, but what we’ve learned is that no matter where you live – Buffalo, Plattsburgh, New York City and everywhere in between – we’re all New Yorkers and together we are New York Tough.”