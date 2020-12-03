Upstate Foundation Gala featuring Bruce Hornsby free Friday night

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Upstate Foundation has re-imagined its annual gala fundraiser for 2020. Organizers say the event is now a sponsor supported benefit concert that is free online to the public featuring Bruce Hornsby and the Noisemakers.

Organizers say the event will honor front-line workers at Upstate Medical University, as well as health care providers and researchers, and the Central New York community that supported Upstate during the pandemic.

“Extraordinary times call for extraordinary measures,” said Eileen Pezzi, vice president for development at Upstate Medical University. “When it became clear that the coronavirus pandemic precluded hosting our usual gala, which is a formal affair attended by hundreds, we responded with this exciting virtual event that honors those who have persevered in the face of this virus even as it helps fund real-time needs that are still arising from the crisis. It’s a powerful, fitting and unifying message.”

Pezzi says the event is a thank you to the community for their support and generosity. she says $500,000 was raised since the crisis began for things like employee and student financial assistance, and virtual visits for patients at University Hospital.

“That support continues in the run-up to the Upstate Strong benefit concert. With presenting sponsor Nascentia Health and concert sponsor Sutton Real Estate Company leading the way, we’re truly humbled, especially by the backing of the hospital departments, which suffered such financial hardships during the pandemic,” Pezzi said.

You can view the concert at 7 p.m. Friday here .

