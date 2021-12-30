Upstate Foundation receives generous donation from ‘Paige’s Butterfly Run’

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Paige’s Butterfly Run (PBR) donated $126,000 to the Upstate Foundation to support a range of services for children with cancer receiving care at Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital.

The funds will financially support families and help cover the cost of food, gas expenses, medical costs, and more. Money will also be used for pediatric cancer research.

A variety of events put together by Paige’s Butterfly Run helped raise the $126,000.

$15,000 donated were books purchased by people at Barnes and Noble and then donated to Upstate through PBR for distribution to patients.

PBR has raised over $3.8 million total to improve pediatric cancer care at Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital and the Waters Center for Children’s Cancer and Blood Disorders at Upstate.

Paiges Butterfly Run started in 1997 after the tragic loss of Paige, a 6-year old cancer patient from Baldwinsville Elementary. Paige died from complications of a bone marrow transplant to cure her leukemia at Boston Children’s Hospital in 1994.

“The organization benefits our patients in so many ways, from research to patient care amenities. I’m’ grateful to Chris Arnold and the organization’s’ steadfast support of our mission.” said Gregory Conners, MD, MPH, MBA, chair of Pediatrics, and executive director of Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital.

Chris Arnold is Paige’s father. Chris continues to help the PBR organization in its efforts to support cancer research and families at every turn.

“We adapted to a second COVID year, and with the aid of our community participants, corporate sponsors, and the Upstate Foundation, we have been able to fully fund all the requests made by the staff of the Waters Center for Children’s Cancer and Blood Disorders at Upstate. It’s a wonderful feeling to be able to say this, and is a great cap to the holiday season for all involved!” said Chris Arnold.

Throughout 2021 Paige’s Butterfly Run has already raised $1.5 million in support of professorship at Upstate and a legacy gift from Chris Arnold in support of future needs of the Waters Center.