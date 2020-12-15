Upstate gets its 1st shipment of vaccines as other hospitals wait for their own

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Within hours of receiving its first shipment of coronavirus vaccines, Upstate University Hospital gave the shots to more than 50 of its essential workers.

The shots aren’t only for doctors and nurses surrounded by coronavirus in their jobs, people who clean the rooms, take people’s blood, and support other critical needs of patients are also eligible.

As Upstate begins its vaccinations, other hospitals in Central New York are still waiting for theirs.

The chief medical officer at St. Joseph’s Health confirms to NewsChannel 9 that some of its staff will be able to benefit from the shipment of vaccines already sent to Upstate.

Dr. Philip Falcone says, “We expect the Pfizer vaccine distributed by NYSDOH will include SJH receiving a portion of the available vaccine through Upstate and that plan continues to be finalized.”

St. Joseph’s Health will have access to more than 1,600 doses including those from this initial Pfizer shipment to Upstate and more from Moderna once its vaccine is approved.

Falcone says, “We are working diligently to fine-tune our mass vaccination plans for our staff and physicians, and information will be released as soon as we are ready and have vaccine available for use.”

A spokesperson for Crouse Hospital says he was informed the hospital shouldn’t expect any vaccines before next Monday. Oswego Community Hospital also expects a shipment next week.

Spokespeople for hospitals in Auburn and Cortland weren’t aware of any tentative delivery dates for their quantities.

After hospital employees, nursing home staff, and nursing home residents are vaccinated, the next round of eligibility will include other essential workers.