Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital hosts Valentine’s Day party; announces $40,000 grant

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Children and their families got to take part in a special Valentine’s Day party at Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital.

Patients and their family members received donut decorating kits and other gifts.

The Upstate Foundation and Dunkin’ executives were on hand to announce a $40,000 grant from Dunkin’s Joy in Childhood Foundation and Starlight Children’s Foundation.

The grant will be used to renovate patient rooms in Upstate’s Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Department.

“We really are moving forward with being able to offer more children friendly areas and out physical therapy area. Which, right now, is a bigger area and we don’t get as much kid-friendly activity down there so being able to move forward and redo a couple rooms down there based on this generous $40,000 donation we are going to be able to accomplish a lot.” Toni Gary – Assistant vice president of the Upstate Foundation

The renovation will include new furniture, toys, equipment, kid-friendly graphics and a mobility cart.

Construction is expected to being this spring.