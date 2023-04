Travelers pass a sign near a COVID-19 testing site in Terminal E at Logan Airport, on Dec. 21, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As of April 14, Upstate Community Hospital will no longer offer Covid testing.

Their testing site, located at Suite 1K, at 4900 Broad Road in Syracuse, will have its last day this Friday.

However, you can find other testing sites in Onondaga County HERE.