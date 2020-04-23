Upstate hospital nurse shares her story of helping at Stony Brook Hospital

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Some Central New Yorker nurses continue to fight against COVID-19 away from home.

More than 40 nurses from Upstate have left their families and loved ones to go downstate and save lives.

Two weeks ago, NewsChannel 9 spoke with Jessica Falgiatano the night before she left for Stony Brook Hospital. Her work has been constant since then.

“For twelve hours, we are nonstop back and forth, all the way around,” said Falgiatano.

She exclusively treats COVID-19 patients. Being able to stop and see a recovery have been difficult for her to come by while she works.

I know it happens. The hospital plays a little snippet of ‘Here Comes the Sun’ on the loudspeaker every time someone with COVID-19 is discharged and every time someone is extubated they play some chimes on the loudspeaker all day long. So, I know people have recovered, I know people are getting better, but it is nothing I have seen. Jessica Falgiatano

Donations have kept everyone at Stony Brooke well-fed and help keep their mind on the job.

Falgiatano has served her two weeks and she would stay, but there’s a birthday for her twins that she can’t miss. She has left the door open to coming back in a few weeks, if given the chance.

“I see how much we are able to help them down here and I feel for them… Some are staying, but it takes. a lot of nurses to staff these ICUs and I feel a little bad that we are going home to units that are not nearly this busy and nearly this full,” said Falgiatano.

She said that the generosity has been overwhelming while down on Long Island and that she and other nurses have yet to pay for a meal or even a cup of coffee thanks to donations.

On Saturday, she will return to Central New York with some of her colleagues.