Upstate Hospital purchasing freezers for COVID-19 vaccines that need to be stored at 100° below 0

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Upstate University Hospital is ready for the first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines, which could arrive as soon as December.

December is the earliest the FDA is projected to give emergency use authorization to companies with proven vaccines, like Pfizer, Moderna, and others finalizing their initial trials.

Moderna announced this week that its vaccine could be 94.5% effective, based on early results.

Pfizer was the first to announce its effectiveness, which is at least 90%.

Once the Pfizer version of the vaccine is shipped, the agency receiving the vials will need to store them at nearly 100 degrees below zero.

The head pharmacist for Upstate University Hospital says he has the capacity to store thousands, but the hospital is buying freezers to increase capacity in the event they receive tens of thousands.

Upstate’s team is planning for two scenarios:

Upstate is responsible for storing and distributing the vaccine for the entire region

Upstate only gets enough supply for its own patients and staff, while vaccines are more broadly given to other pharmacies and doctors officers for distribution to patients

Upstate will take distribution guidance from New York State.

New York State’s preliminary plan lists six different phases of vaccination.