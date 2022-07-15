(WSYR-TV) — The Moderna Covid-19 vaccine will be offered at Upstate Pediatric and Adolescent Center for children six months to five years of age Monday and Tuesday mornings beginning July 18 at 9 a.m.

The pediatric vaccine clinics will be held at Upstate Health Care Center, 90 Presidential Plaza, Syracuse. Upstate says that space is limited and appointments are required.

To schedule an appointment, call 315-464-2778 and press 0.

The Moderna Covid-19 vaccine is offered in two doses and the second dose is approximately five weeks after the first for children. Appointments for the second dose will be made in the office at the time of the child’s first appointment, according to Upstate Hospital.

For more information about available vaccines and Covid-19, call the Upstate Covid Vaccine Information Hotline at 315-464-3979 or email CovidVaccineInfo@Upstate.edu.