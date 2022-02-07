Upstate Institute for Global Health seeks COVID-19 booster study participants

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Dr. Stephen Thomas and his team at Upstate Medical University’s Institute for Global Health and Translational Science are looking for participants for a new clinical trial.

The trial focuses on the efficacy of subsequent doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine (BNT162b2) as a booster dose. It focuses specifically on those between 12 and 30 years old who have received two vaccinations of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at least 6 months ago.

Participants in the study will receive one vaccination and one placebo and will be compensated $119 for each completed in-person visit. Each visit will also be around two hours long, and the study’s duration is two months.

To be considered for the trial, you must:

have received two doses for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine 19-60 days apart

have received the second dose at least 6 months ago for ages 18-20 and 12 months ago for ages 12-17

be 12-30 years or older and in good health

be willing and able to come in for scheduled visits and adhere to a vaccination plan, lab tests, and lifestyle considerations

be able to complete an illness e-diary at least weekly for study duration. Compensation for this is $5 for each week.

To learn more or volunteer for this study, email trials@upstate.edu or call 315-464-9869.