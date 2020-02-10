Upstate Medical University breaks ground on Longevity Center

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Upstate Medical University broke ground on Monday on a new $158 million Longevity Center.
Back in 2017, Sam and Carol Nappi from Jamesville donated $8 million to the university and the facility will be named after them.
The new facility will be used to expand services related to brain health and neuro-sciences.
The new facility will have eight floors, and 360,000 square feet, and will be located where a parking lot across from the main hospital now stands.
