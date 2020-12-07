Upstate Medical University celebrating ‘Upstate Night’ at Lights on the Lake on Monday

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

(WSYR-TV) — Upstate Medical University will celebrate “Upstate Night” at Lights on the Lake on Monday evening.

Members of the Upstate leadership team will greet employees near the entrance as they drive through from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

There were about 1,500 tickets for Lights on the Lake that were distributed to employees as a thanks for their work all year in the fight against COVID-19.

It was also a way to thank them for their most recent fight, with COVID-19 surges throughout the community that are bringing a record number of COVID-positive patients to area hospitals.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected