Upstate Medical University celebrating ‘Upstate Night’ at Lights on the Lake on Monday

(WSYR-TV) — Upstate Medical University will celebrate “Upstate Night” at Lights on the Lake on Monday evening.
Members of the Upstate leadership team will greet employees near the entrance as they drive through from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
There were about 1,500 tickets for Lights on the Lake that were distributed to employees as a thanks for their work all year in the fight against COVID-19.
It was also a way to thank them for their most recent fight, with COVID-19 surges throughout the community that are bringing a record number of COVID-positive patients to area hospitals.
