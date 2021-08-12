Upstate Medical University doctors recommend masks in school

Sixth-grader Adriana Campbell, 11, jots down her name as she starts to work on her first assignment during the first day of school on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021 at Freeman Elementary School in Flint, Mich. ” Schools have begun reopening in the U.S. with most states leaving it up to local schools to decide whether to require masks. (Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Nine doctors from Upstate Medical University are recommending Central New York School Superintendents “a universal masking policy for all children and staff.”

The recommendation comes in a letter released Wednesday night. The letter explains that the Delta variant of COVID-19 is “more transmissible and possibly cases more serious disease compared the the original virus and its new variants.” The letter goes on to say that “masking is a proven way to keep children safe from COVID-19.”

The doctors included in the signature of the letter include: