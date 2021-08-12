Upstate Medical University doctors recommend masks in school

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Sixth-grader Adriana Campbell, 11, jots down her name as she starts to work on her first assignment during the first day of school on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021 at Freeman Elementary School in Flint, Mich. ” Schools have begun reopening in the U.S. with most states leaving it up to local schools to decide whether to require masks. (Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Nine doctors from Upstate Medical University are recommending Central New York School Superintendents “a universal masking policy for all children and staff.”

The recommendation comes in a letter released Wednesday night. The letter explains that the Delta variant of COVID-19 is “more transmissible and possibly cases more serious disease compared the the original virus and its new variants.” The letter goes on to say that “masking is a proven way to keep children safe from COVID-19.”

The doctors included in the signature of the letter include:

  • Kathryn Anderson, MD, PhD, Assistant Professor of Medicine, Hospitalist/Epidemiologist, Upstate Medical University
  • Winter Berry, DO, Associate Professor General Pediatrics Upstate Medical University; President, American Academy of Pediatrics New York Chapter 1
  • Steven Blatt, MD, Professor of Pediatrics, General Pediatrics, Upstate Medical University; Co-President, Pediatric Society of Central New York
  • Gregory Conners, MD MPH MBA, Chair, Department of Pediatrics, & Executive Director, Golisano Children’s Hospital, Upstate Medical University
  • Barbara Anne Morisseau, MD, Brighton Hill Pediatrics; Co-President, Pediatric Society of Central New York
  • Christopher Morley PhD, Professor & Chair, Public Health & Preventive Medicine, Upstate Medical University
  • Jana Shaw, MD, MPH, Professor, Pediatric Infectious Disease, Golisano Children’s Hospital Epidemiologist, Upstate Medical University
  • Telisa Stewart, DrPH, Associate Professor, Public Health & Preventive Medicine, Upstate Medical University
  • Stephen Thomas, MD, Professor of Medicine & Interim Chair, Microbiology & Immunology and Infectious Disease Physician, Upstate Medical University

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Future of 81

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area