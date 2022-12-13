SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For 10 months buildings reduced to rubble has been the reality in Ukraine. People there dealing with wounds you can’t see and those you can.

“They were hit in the face with a bullet or a piece of shrapnel or some other projectile,” explained Dr. Sherard Tatum, a head and neck, plastic and reconstructive surgeon at Upstate Medical University. “That tears up the soft tissue of the face. There’s functional glands in the face, the nerve that moves the face, it tears up the bones.”

For 30 years Dr. Tatum has gone on mission trips. His most recent in September brought him to Ukraine where he performed surgeries on members of the military and civilians that would have otherwise been impossible.

“They lost their homes, and friends and family. So any help we can give them is a useful thing to do. It just feels right to do it.” Dr. Sherard Tatum, Upstate Medical University Surgeon

He was there for eight days with the group, Face to Face. They were far west in Ukraine and had an escape plan if needed.

“We didn’t see any signs of active warfare at the time,” Dr. Tatum explained.

As he reflects on his time there, Dr. Tatum wants everyone to know despite the physical and emotional trauma, Ukrainians are brave, resilient and generous.

“The soldiers, every single one, the first question we talked about surgery, was how quickly they could get back to the front lines. These are guys that were missing an eye and have some major injuries.” Dr. Sherard Tatum, Upstate Medical University Surgeon

His team’s job was to help Ukrainians recover as best they could – mission accomplished.

Along with Face to Face, Dr. Tatum worked with the non-profit Razom. Razom means “together” in Ukrainian. If you would like to support the mission you can donate here.

The group plans to go back in April. He doesn’t think he’ll make that trip, but they’ll probably return every six months until Ukrainians get back on their feet.