SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Upstate Medical University’s Public Health Hotline has expanded its hours as cases of RSV and flu is on the rise in the community. The hotline will answer calls from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week, beginning Monday, November 28.

The Public Health Hotline number is 315-464-3979.

“People have many questions, most recently about RSV and the flu, from symptom management to when should my child see a doctor,” said Joey Angelina, RN, MS, who co-directs the hotline with Michele Caliva, MA, BSN, RN, CSPI. “Our team of Upstate nurses will be available to answer questions and get you on the path to feeling better.”

If you are looking for professional help, Michele Caliva says that the hotline will have a special focus, especially when it comes to children with RSV.

“Nurses will let you know if you should be seen by your primary care physician, or whether you take your child to Golisano After Hours Care or the Pediatric emergency room,” Caliva said.

Angelina and Caliva say that the information hotline is not 911 and if you need medical assistance you should always be directed to 911.

Golisano After Hours expanded its hours beginning Monday, November 14, to handle the increasing number of children with respiratory issues and other illnesses.