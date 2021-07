BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Friday morning, golfers were teeing it up at Timber Banks in Baldwinsville for the 34th Upstate Open Golf Tournament.

This year’s proceeds from the event go to benefit children and adolescents in psychiatry along with trauma education to help first responders.

Proceeds will also be used to develop a grant program with local EMS agencies to develop critical transport care for patients.