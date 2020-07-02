Upstate sees more burn injuries in June, but it’s not what you think

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Upstate University Hospital reports an increase in the number of burn injuries during the month of June, but the injuries are unrelated to fireworks.

While most communities in Central New York have reported big increases in the number of illegal fireworks complaints in June, Upstate reports it has seen very few burn-related injuries caused by fireworks.

Medical staff has seen what the hospital calls an alarming increase in the number of burn injuries caused by people lighting fires with gasoline, drinking, and other dangerous behaviors around fires.

Upstate reports that in June of this year it had 30 patient admissions with burn injuries compared to 18 in June of 2019.

As we approach the July 4 weekend the hospital urges people to avoid illegal fireworks and to be safe around campfires.

