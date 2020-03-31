Upstate University Hospital drawing up plans with Red Cross for possible treatment for COVID-19

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Doctors at Upstate University Hospital are drawing up plans with the American Red Cross to see if blood from COVID-19 survivors could help others fight the illness.

The treatment would use the antibodies built up in the blood of patients who have survived the virus.

Scientifically it makes sense. It’s plausible. We do it for other diseases and so to hear that people have actually used it and it has worked means we’re going to make every effort to get up and running. Dr. Stephen Thomas

According to Dr. Thomas, they will be looking for volunteers soon in regards to this possible treatment.

The doctors at Upstate had conversations with doctors from China, who shared promising results in a small number of people.

The Food and Drug Administration last week gave permission for the plasma to be used experimentally on an emergency basis to treat COVID-19 patients.