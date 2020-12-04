Upstate University Hospital halts most elective surgery

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Upstate University Hospital Friday put an end to most elective surgery as it deals with a spike in hospitalizations due to COVID-19. In order to make more hospital beds available, a hospital spokesperson says some adult non-coronavirus patients have been moved Upstate’s Golisano Children’s Hospital.

Thursday, Onondaga County reported that 177 people were in Syracuse hospitals due to COVID-19. That’s nearly double the number of people hospitalized at the height of the first round of the pandemic back in May.

St. Joseph’s Hospital Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Philip Falcone said in a statement to NewsChannel 9 “At this point, we are not canceling surgeries. We are reviewing on a daily basis and continue to provide necessary care. This is an extremely fluid situation and may change very quickly.”

We’ve also reached out to Crouse Hospital, but have not heard back yet.

Central New York, as well as much of the country, has seen a surge in new COVID-19 cases since Halloween as activities move indoors and holidays bring about more social events. State and local officials report contact tracing of infected people show much of the spread can be blamed on small in-home gatherings.

County officials say the ability of hospitals to treat COVID patients as well as those who become sick with other illnesses or are injured in accidents will determine if the state enacts more restrictions on business activities.

