Upstate University Hospital launches same-day TeleHealth services

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Upstate University has launched a virtual emergency room, offering same-day TeleHealth visits with board-certified physicians.

The new service will give patients quick and convenient access to doctors to discuss and diagnose non-life threatening medical needs like cuts, sprains and sore throats.

“Some of the cameras are going to be really good, so I’ve been able to look into the back of people’s throats with a smartphone for things like strep throat and colds…” said Dr. William Paolo, the interim chair of Emergency Medicine at SUNY Upstate.

All you need is an electronic device with a camera. Doctors will be able to order prescriptions and additional testing like blood work and x-rays.

The service is available from 9 a.m. to noon and again from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. This will eventually expand to 16 hour days.

