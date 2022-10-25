SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — With RSV, cases usually start around Thanksgiving with it peaking in February. But emergency rooms and doctors’ offices are already busy with young patients.

“It is the most common reason why infants are hospitalized,” explained Dr. Joseph Domachowske, a pediatrician at Upstate University Hospital. “Not just in the U.S. but across the globe. About 2% of our birth cohort is hospitalized every year.”

Dr. Domachowske says that’s about 160,000 babies. But what exactly is it?

“That’s Respiratory Syncytial Virus. That’s why we call it RSV. It’s name is long and really describes what it looks like when it’s growing in a certain kind of culture,” Domachowske explained.

Children with RSV will often have pneumonia and be wheezing. Dr. Domachowske said parents should be mindful when their child has an upper respiratory tract infection.

“It always starts that way, as a cold. But then a subset of individuals infected, especially the youngest babies will go on to have lower respiratory track infection in the form of pneumonia,” Domachowske said.

There are two challenges:

There’s no treatment There’s no vaccine.

Dr. Domachowske said his team has been working on clinical trials for passive immunization. They’ve been studying this for seven years.

“It’s working,” said Domachowske. “There are preliminary data that suggest that this is about 80-percent effective at preventing RSV lower respiratory tract infection and it prevents the need for hospitalization.”

Dr. Domachowske said he can’t wait for this to be accessed in a broad way.

If you have concerns call your healthcare provider, if you feel it’s an emergency, then you should go to the ER.