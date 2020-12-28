(WSYR-TV) — As the COVID-19 vaccines make their way to Central New York, the battle against the virus continues. NewsChannel 9 spoke with Upstate University Hospital CEO Dr. Robert Corona on Monday about the virus in our region.
Click the player above to watch the full interview.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Upstate University Hospital preparing for post-holiday surge
- GoFundMe made by former SU basketball player for small businesses continues to grow
- Local ski resort adapts to COVID-19 restrictions during this unique winter season
- Meachem Ice Rink opens for public skating on Monday
- Marriott Syracuse Downtown’s manager optimistic about future despite COVID-19 cancellations
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App