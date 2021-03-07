Upstate University Hospital receives highest institutional honor for nursing excellence

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Upstate University Hospital is receiving the highest institutional honor for nursing excellence this year, Magnet designation from the American Nurses Credential Center.

Less than 10% of U.S. hospitals have received this prestigious award, making the seven year journey to obtain it all the more worthwhile said Nancy Page, Chief Nursing Officer.

“The biggest groundwork for Magnet is in creating a practice environment for your RN’s where they feel supported and they can deliver high quality of care, so I really view my role not as Chief Nursing Officer, but Chief Nursing Advocate,” she said.

This support is something one healthcare worker has felt everyday on the job since starting back in 1994.

“Nancy has been behind us, like I said, 110% she has worked so hard for us to get this prestigious award,” said Suzanne Buck, a registered nurse at Upstate.

Buck was one of the nurses who traveled to Stony Brook to help serve on the frontlines at the height of the pandemic, one of the main reasons Upstate earned this award.

“I just felt if I could do you know a little bit to help these nurses to give them a little bit of a break these patients were so sick and all day long all we would do was keep those patients you know try to keep them alive,” she said.

The award also highlighted Upstate’s advancements in stroke care, patient care, and professional development, an area that Nicole Harf played a major role in as Professional Development and Nursing Excellence Coordinator.

“We can better serve our community and we can give the best care to our community moving forward and we always have, but now that validates it and recognizes that Upstate nursing is a strong force,” she said.

Hard work paying off for the ones who tend to others.