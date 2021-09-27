Upstate University Hospital releases statement on healthcare vaccine deadline approaching

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Upstate University Hospital has released a statement Monday regarding the New York State vaccine mandate for healthcare workers, with a deadline that expires at 12:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 28.

The hospital told News Channel 9:

Upstate Medical University continues to work with its employees on the emergency regulation issued by the New York State Department of Health (NYS DOH) vaccine mandate requiring staff to have received their first Covid-19 vaccine by midnight tonight.

With the mandate deadline approaching, we have seen an increase in the number of staff getting vaccinated today and we thank them. We have offered on-site vaccination clinics and will continue to urge all remaining unvaccinated staff to take advantage of this opportunity to comply with the state mandate.

Per the state regulation, Upstate employees who do not comply with the mandate by midnight, will not be scheduled to work beginning tomorrow and will be subject to suspension. The mandate covers all medical staff and other employees affiliated with nursing homes and hospitals across New York.

As it has done in the recent past, Upstate will assess staffing at its facility to determine whether any changes in services are necessary to ensure safe and high-quality patient care.

Upstate University Hospital