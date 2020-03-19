Upstate University Hospital seeking supplies to process COVID-19 tests

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Hundreds of Central New Yorkers have now been tested for coronavirus, but once they are tested it still takes anywhere from 24 hours to four days for their results to come from an out-of-town lab.

In an attempt to speed up the process, Governor Andrew Cuomo said ten days ago he wanted Upstate University Hospital to be a site where test samples are sent for processing. However, the hospital is still waiting for approval.

Under the current process, whether local patients are being swabbed by their own doctor or at the Syracuse Community Health Center, the vile needs to be shipped to Albany’s Wadsworth State Lab or to private labs out of state for companies like LabCorp. Sometimes it takes up to four days for test results to come back.

Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh said, “The faster we get new information, the better we can inform our decision making. That’s why it’s important to us.”

Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh is one of the local leaders fighting for Upstate to do that processing, but the hospital needs help.

Walsh said, “Upstate has been very clear with us in terms of what they need, they’ve asked for help advocating for that, we have been doing it aggressively.”

The hospital needs supplies, including chemicals used to confirm test samples as positive or negative for coronavirus. The state already designated Upstate as a priority hospital, now leaders have to convince private medical supply companies that Upstate should be considered for some of what’s left of the dwindling inventory.

Walsh said, “Then Upstate has to quickly turn that into a private testing facility, which they say they can do quickly. They go to FDA for final approval. Once they do that, they’re testing. I wouldn’t be comfortable giving a time frame, but we’re all motivated to make it happen as quickly as possible.”

Upstate projects it can process as many as 300 tests daily.

