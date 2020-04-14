Upstate University Hospital sending another team to Stony Brook Hospital on Long Island

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Tuesday, another contingent from Upstate University Hospital will be heading downstate to help in the fight against COVID-19.

It was last week that nearly two dozen nurses got a hero’s sendoff as they headed to Stony Brook on Long Island.

12 nurses, two respiratory technicians, three pharmacists and five pharmacy technicians will be heading to assist efforts at Stony Brook Hospital.