Upstate University Hospital sets visitor restrictions

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Out of an abundance of caution and for the protection of patients

and staff, Upstate University Hospital and its outpatient clinics are restricting visitors until further notice, effective immediately. This includes Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital, Upstate Cancer Center and Upstate Community Hospital.



Visitors experiencing cough, sore throat, fever, or any other flu-like symptoms are not permitted.



Children under the age of 18 are restricted from visiting at this time.



At this time, only two healthy visitors are permitted per patient.



Visitors with symptoms will not be permitted to enter the Emergency Department unless they are the only parent, guardian or healthcare proxy of the patient.



Upstate Cancer Center will allow one healthy visitor or escort per patient.



Individuals who are not symptomatic but have a travel history, will be screened according to CDC guidelines. The screening criteria are:



—Anyone with a travel history to an area with widespread or sustained

COVID-19 in the last 14 days



—Anyone who has had contact with someone who traveled to those areas

and returned in the last 14 days and who is ill