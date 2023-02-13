SKANEATELES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Upstate University Hospital’s mammography van will visit the Tops Friendly Markets at 40 Fennell Street in Skaneateles on Friday, February 24, 2023, to offer mammogram testing.

There are “no excuses” for women to not get a mammogram with Upstate’s Mobile Mammography, which is covered by most insurances, and for those without, the Cancer Services Program can usually pay for screenings.

For those who schedule an appointment, screenings are available between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on the 24.

Women must meet the following requirements to be eligible for a mammogram on the van:

Be 40 years and older

Not have had a mammogram in the past 12 months

Not experiencing breast problems

New York State’s “Get Screened, No Excuses” Breast Cancer Initiative is what kickstarted the mobile mammography program and has continued with the support of Upstate University Hospital.

As the average rate for screening mammography in New York is 81%, the program’s goal is to eliminate obstacles of breast cancer screenings for women in the state.

A state-of-the-art 3D digital mammogram system, a private exam room, dressing rooms, and a waiting room are all inside the mammography van.

Breast cancer affects one in eight women, making it one of the most common cancers in women. It’s also one of the most treatable cancers if detected early, according to Upstate Hospital.

Upstate also says that mammograms are the most effective screening procedure for early signs of breast cancer.

Click here to request an appointment or call 315-464-2588.