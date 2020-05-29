Breaking News
Upstate will be testing ticks again

Local News
SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — Upstate Medical University’s Citizen Science Tick testing program resumes June 1.

Last year the program collected 1,921 tick samples from July through October, which amounts to about 70 ticks a day.

Upstate Professor Saravanan Thangamani, PhD, is studying the expansion of ticks and tick-borne disease in New York.

Results of testing in 2019 found more than 26% of the ticks submitted by the public carried Lyme Disease, and 32% of the total ticks collected carried some sort of disease.

Most of the ticks submitted came from Onondaga, Madison, and Oneida counties.

You can learn more about the tick testing program on the researcher’s website.

