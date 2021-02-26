Upstate’s Dr. Stephen Thomas Talks Common COVID-19 Vaccine Questions

COVID-19 case numbers are on the decline in Onondaga County allowing for life to return to somewhat normal. Businesses are reopening and more people are signing up for the vaccine, which has many wondering if the light at the end of the COVID-19 tunnel is near.

Herd immunity, vaccine effectiveness and eligibility are all questions that have come up since vaccinations began. With more people still waiting to be vaccinated, Upstate University’s Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Stephen Thomas breaks down some of the most common questions people have.

To learn more about about your eligibility click here. If you are eligible, the app will connect you with where you can get the shot and allow you to schedule an appointment.

To learn more about the COVID-19 Vaccine, visit Upstate.edu/Coronavirus or call the vaccine information hotline at (315) 464-3979 and select option 2.

