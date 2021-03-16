Upstate’s Dr. Thomas on CDC recommendation of J&J vaccine for pregnant women

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As eligibility and supply expand, more people are asking which COVID-19 vaccine is right for them. For one group, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has reached a recommendation.

The CDC recommends the Johnson and Johnson vaccine for pregnant women. NewsChannel 9 asked the top infectious disease expert in the area about it and Dr. Stephen Thomas has some good news for expecting moms.

“With J&J specifically, the CDC looked at about 200 pages of safety data. They found no indication that the vaccine was unsafe in pregnant women or that it was even feasible that it would be unsafe for some reason, you know, related to that particular vaccine,” said Upstate’s Dr. Thomas.

