(WSYR-TV) — A grand opening press conference and celebration of the Urban Delights Youth Farm Stand at the Downtown Farmers Market, held by Jubilee Homes of Syracuse, Inc. will be on Tuesday, July 19 at 10:30 a.m.

The innovation projects Jubilee Homes Urban Delights Farm Stand Program and Urban Delight’s Community Learning Farm were created to give youth from the inner city employment opportunities and agricultural entrepreneurship training, the Jubilee Homes of Syracuse, Inc. says. These projects also promote good citizenship and positive environmental practices within the community.

The Jubilee Homes of Syracuse, Inc. encourages everyone to go out and support the Syracuse youth by buying fresh, organic produce at the Downtown Farmers Market in Clinton Square every Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

People can also place orders for pick up or delivery every Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Delivery is available for orders of $15.00 or more.

For more information on delivery, contact Twiggy Billue, Director of Workforce Initiatives at 315-428-0070 or by email at cbillue@jubilee-homes.org.

This program is funded in part by the City of Syracuse, Onondaga County Economic Security & Social Service Department, Alliance for Economic Inclusion, M&T Bank, and KeyBank.