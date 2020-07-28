Urban Delights Youth Farm Stand opens in Clinton Square

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Monday, the Urban Delights Youth Farm Stand had its grand opening in Clinton Square.
Kids are working to help neighbors learn about all the fresh fruits and vegetables that are out there. Urban Delights offers kids from the inner city employment while also promoting good citizenship.
“The program also helps the youth learn about the importance of healthy living, the importance of serving you community and giving back,” said Karisa Kirby with Urban Delights. “I think it’s a great program. It teaches them about being entrepreneurs, having your own business.”
If you would like to visit their stand, the Downtown Farmers Market runs every Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Clinton Square through October 13.
