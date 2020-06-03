Interactive Maps

Restart NY

Coronavirus Coverage

Senior Spotlight


CNY Cases Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

Urban Video Project takes part in ‘Black Out Tuesday’

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Powerful words and images were projected on the side of the Everson Museum of Art in Downtown Syracuse on Tuesday night.

The Urban Video Project showed their solidarity with protesters through this installation.

It’s all part of a nationwide effort to call attention to racial inequality in America.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected