Urban Video Project takes part in ‘Black Out Tuesday’

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Powerful words and images were projected on the side of the Everson Museum of Art in Downtown Syracuse on Tuesday night.
The Urban Video Project showed their solidarity with protesters through this installation.
It’s all part of a nationwide effort to call attention to racial inequality in America.
