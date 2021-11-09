Urgent care facility opening up in Downtown Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Downtown Syracuse is once again getting an Urgent Care facility.

Syracuse Community Health Center will serve more than 30,000 patients at the 819 South Salina Street location in Syracuse.

SCHC is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Friday with no appointment necessary.

“Patients don’t often have a primary care provider or want greater convenience and urgent care is helping people get the care they need, when they want it,” said Mark Hall, President and Chief Executive Officer at Syracuse Community Health Center. “While we had walk-in hours in the past, patients often didn’t realize that we were open to everyone, not just our existing patients.”

This is the first such facility the area has had since Crouse’s “Prompt Care” was folded into its ER when they opened the new ER three years ago.

Those in need of Moderna booster shots can get theirs now with no appointment necessary. SCHC hopes to add weekend hours in the near future.

Services provided include: