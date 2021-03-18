US/Canadian border to remain closed until at least April 21

(WSYR-TV) — Any immediate hopes to visit our neighbors to the North will have to wait a little while longer. The U.S./Canadian border will remain closed to non-essential travel until at least April 21.

This is the 5th time the border’s reopening has been postponed. Congress has been asking for guidance to be developed. The little guidance that has been provided by either government has caused much stress for people who have family or property on the other side of the border.

Homeland Security delayed the opening to prevent further spread of COVID-19. The border first closed on March 24, 2020.