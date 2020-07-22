US home sales rebound, but CNY sales decline

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV/AP) — Home sales in the U.S. rebounded by 20.7% after the pandemic caused sales to decline the past three months, but remains down by 11.3% from a year ago.

In Central New York, June home sales declined by 59% compared to last year, according to the Greater Syracuse Association of Realtors.

A combination of strong demand among home buyers and record-low mortgages rates have helped to sustain the market and drive prices up. Nationwide, the median price of a home rose 3.5% to $295,300. The median price of a home in Central New York is $157,220, a 7.7% increase.

The number of homes listed for sale at the end of June decreased by 18.7% in the Central New York area.