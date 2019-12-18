USA Insulation offers hot financing to keep you warm

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Although winter officially blows into Central New York December 21st, the temperature outside feels like it is here now. If you constantly turn the heat up or hide from drafty air under covers there could be a problem with the insulation in your home.

USA Insulation can help warm you up with their hot financing. The company is currently offering a $99 per month special.

Lack of proper insulation can result in much larger heating bills than expected. However, with proper insulation, homeowners can expect to save anywhere from $50 to $200 a month. The money you save on your utility bills can be used to pay the financing from your new insulation. Leaving no or little out of pocket costs.

Andy Fiorini, owner of USA Installation, discussed the signs of a poorly insulated home.  

“If it feels drafty in your home, if you feel a lot of cold breezes through the outlets, switches, or along the floorboards, that’s a pretty good indication. If your furnace is running nonstop, then that’s another big indication,” Fiorini said. 

USA Installation offers free comprehensive consultations at your home, office, or business.

USA Insulation is located at 18 Corporate Circle, Suite 2 in East Syracuse. Give them call at 315-897-5803 or visit them online at UsaInsulation.net/Syracuse

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Ask The Expert

Do you have a question for one of our Bridge Street Experts?

Send them our way: BridgeStreet@LocalSYR.com

Just put "Expert" in the subject line and your questions could be part of our "Ask The Expert" segments.

We're highlighting advice from a financial advisor, a personal trainer, a doctor, a chef, a lawyer, and a nutritionist. Got a question? Share it with us.

Contests


When there's a call-in contest on Bridge Street, the number to call is 671-9990.

Occasionally, special contests will use a different phone number, so always double-check which number is given on-air.

For complete rules regarding call-in sweepstakes on WSYR-TV, please click here

Web Contests: Click here to see the current web contests on LocalSYR.com

Stay Connected