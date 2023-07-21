WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Want to learn how to shoot an arrow like Katniss from The Hunger Games? The Oneida YMCA is hosting a “Try Archery” event with a special guest to help train newbies.

USA Olympic archer and coach to Hunger Games star Jennifer Lawrence, Khatuna Lorig, will be attending the YMCA’s event, in partnership with USA Archery, on Saturday, August 5 from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at the New Beginnings Community Church on 227 Genesee Street in Wampsville.

Photo provided by Oneida YMCA.

Lorig has 30 years of shooting experience and has competed in five differnet Olympics. She is also known for coaching Jennifer Lawrence for her role in The Hunger Games.

“The Oneida Family YMCA archery program, ‘Character Development Through Archery’ has been growing for over six years,” said organizer Brittany Pfaff, Oneida YMCA youth and family services director. “The program focuses on empathy, personal development, relationship building, emotion management, and responsibility. These skillsets are taught to youth, adults and families through the sport of archery.”

“Try Archery” is a nationwide archery campaign where archery and Marvel enthusiasts get a hands-on introduction to shooting the bow and arrow.

“Character Development Through Archery” is the only program in Central New York that offers youth ages eight and older, along with their families, the opportunity to participate in lessons, workshops, clinics and private instruction.

Additionally, a Novelty Fun Shoot Fundraiser will begin at 10:30 a.m. where individuals ages eight and up can donate to the “Character Development Through Archery” program and participate in a long shoot (experienced shooters only), water bottle shoot, fun shoot with Lorig and other options.

For more information about the “Try Archery” event or the Oneida Family YMCA’s archery program, contact Brittany Pfaff at “bpfaff@ymcatrivalley.org” or call 315-363-7788.