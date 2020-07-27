USDA is putting residents on the lookout for mislabeled packages from China containing seeds

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Several incidents of unsolicited and mislabeled packages containing seeds sent from China have been reported to the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets.
According to the department, these packages are often mislabeled as containing jewelry.
Similar packages have been received in other states and the United Stated Department of Agriculture is now investigating.
The state says if you receive a package containing seeds like this, you should not plant or handle the seeds. Store them safely in a place where children and pets can’t get to them. Immediately email the US Department of Agriculture at erich.l.glasgow@usda.gov for instructions. Consumers should include their full names, phone number, pictures of the package, and any other relevant information.
Seeds imported into the United States are tested to ensure quality and prevent invasive species, insects, and diseases.
