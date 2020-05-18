Use Your Makeup In More Ways Than One

Never throw your makeup away again. You can use most products in various ways if you’re traveling, ran out of a product or simply in a hurry. Professional makeup artist, Riki Lebied, owner of Syracuse Makeup Artistry demonstrated how to use a few products in more ways than one.
For more information or to reach out to Lebied, visit http://www.syracusemakeupartistry.com/.
