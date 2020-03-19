Using Christmas lights to spread some cheer during coronavirus fears

MARCELLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — One Marcellus homeowner is challenging Central New Yorkers to brighten things up amid the coronavirus outbreak.
This homeowner has put up Christmas lights and is now asking others to do the same.
This is all in an effort to spread some cheer!
