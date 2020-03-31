Live Now
‘Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear’
Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.
Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | Store Hours | Syracuse-Area Take Out | Ithaca-Area Take Out | City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

USNS Comfort arrives in NY to aid in coronavirus battle

Local News

by: Corina Cappabianca

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (NEWS10) — Critical relief arrived to New York on Monday in the form of the U.S. Naval Ship Comfort.

The ship is expected to help doctors and nurses on the front line of the coronavirus pandemic.

There have been more than 66,000 confirmed coronavirus cases in New York State. Only Seneca County has no reported cases. 

“Anyone who says this situation is a New York City-only situation is in a state of denial,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. “You see this virus move across the state. You see it move across this nation.”

The Governor had a statewide healthcare establishment meeting to work together and foster more coordination.

“We have hospitals in Upstate New York that are experiencing none of this — where they have staff capacity; they have bed capacity,” he said. “We need you now, here, in this fight and engaged.”

As the virus spreads, Cuomo said the state “desperately” needs supplies. He said states, private hospitals and the federal government continue to compete against one another, which drives the prices up. 

“We’ve created a situation where you literally have hundreds of entities looking to buy the same exact materials, basically from the same place, which is China,” Cuomo explained.

The Governor said that ventilators that once cost $20,000 to $30,000 can now cost $50,000.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected