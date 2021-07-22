USPS raises prices of mailing and shipping

UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — Mailing and shipping items will soon come at a higher price. So how much more will it cost to send out mail?

A stamp will increase by three cents, postcards will go up by four cents, money orders will cost 15 cents more, and return receipts will go up 20 cents.

The rate changes are part of “Delivering for America,” a 10-year plan by the postal service with hopes that the new prices will help keep them competitive and bring in much-needed revenue.

The postal service generally receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.

USPS has been experiencing shrinking mail volume for over a decade with total volume expected to decline by 36 percent by 2030.

This is the second USPS rate change this year. The first rate increase went into affect in January.