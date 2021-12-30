Utica Center for Development starts ‘Clean Out your Closet’ campaign

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Center for Development (UCD) has announced that is now accepting donations for clothing and other household items.

UCD Staff and volunteers’ area asking anyone who may have unused items they would be willing to donate that they can do so by stopping at of their several drop-off locations throughout CNY. They are accepting all useable and non-useable materials including linens, towels, pillows, blankets, mixed matched socks.

Items will be distributed throughout our local communities to assist people in need and unusable items are recycled. UCD says that proceeds will go towards converting the former YWCA building into affordable Housing for local veterans.

Their main facility is located at 726 Washington St. in Utica. UCD advises that their donations bins are BLUE as to distinguish them from other non-local agencies.

Please see below for more places that are accepting donations:

Utica Center for Development 726 Washington St. Utica, NY 13502 Rebuilding CNY Reuse Store 494 French Rd. Utica, NY 13502 Harley Davidson of Utica 4870 Commercial Dr. New York Mills, NY 13417 Nimey’s New Generation Cars 2104 Dwyer Ave Utica, NY 13501 Leon R. Roberts Legion Post 161 9550 Depot St. Holland Patent, NY 13354 Rome VFW Post 2246 315 N. Washington St. Rome, NY 13440 Sylvan Beach Post 1153 703 Clifford Ave, PO Box 412, Sylvan Beach, NY 13157 Oriskany Legion Post 1448 7908 State Rt. 69 Oriskany, NY 13424 Utica Legion Post 229 409 Herkimer Rd. Utica, NY 13502 VFW Herkimer Post 4915 131 Mohawk St. Herkimer, NY 13350

For questions, please contact Vincent Scalise at 315-982-7819 or vscalise@ucdevelopment.org