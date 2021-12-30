Utica Center for Development starts ‘Clean Out your Closet’ campaign

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Center for Development (UCD) has announced that is now accepting donations for clothing and other household items.
UCD Staff and volunteers’ area asking anyone who may have unused items they would be willing to donate that they can do so by stopping at of their several drop-off locations throughout CNY. They are accepting all useable and non-useable materials including linens, towels, pillows, blankets, mixed matched socks.
Items will be distributed throughout our local communities to assist people in need and unusable items are recycled. UCD says that proceeds will go towards converting the former YWCA building into affordable Housing for local veterans.
Their main facility is located at 726 Washington St. in Utica. UCD advises that their donations bins are BLUE as to distinguish them from other non-local agencies.
Please see below for more places that are accepting donations:
|Utica Center for Development
|726 Washington St. Utica, NY 13502
|Rebuilding CNY Reuse Store
|494 French Rd. Utica, NY 13502
|Harley Davidson of Utica
|4870 Commercial Dr. New York Mills, NY 13417
|Nimey’s New Generation Cars
|2104 Dwyer Ave Utica, NY 13501
|Leon R. Roberts Legion Post 161
|9550 Depot St. Holland Patent, NY 13354
|Rome VFW Post 2246
|315 N. Washington St. Rome, NY 13440
|Sylvan Beach Post 1153
|703 Clifford Ave, PO Box 412, Sylvan Beach, NY 13157
|Oriskany Legion Post 1448
|7908 State Rt. 69 Oriskany, NY 13424
|Utica Legion Post 229
|409 Herkimer Rd. Utica, NY 13502
|VFW Herkimer Post 4915
|131 Mohawk St. Herkimer, NY 13350
For questions, please contact Vincent Scalise at 315-982-7819 or vscalise@ucdevelopment.org